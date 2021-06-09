Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor – Marketing Sentinel

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

Home  »  Technologies   »  Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Could Be A G...

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.67M. GRNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.15, offering almost -184.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.05% since then. We note from Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Instantly GRNQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRNQ is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -447.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -447.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Greenpro Capital Corp. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.00%.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.61% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares, and 0.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.32%. Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 0.21% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The former held 38241.0 shares worth $99044.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam