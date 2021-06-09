GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.6 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.55, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34B. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.16, offering almost -12.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.23% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EAF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.51 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.73% year-to-date, but still down -6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -5.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAF is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

GrafTech International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.28 percent over the past six months and at a 5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $303.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. to make $328.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $280.72 million and $286.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.90%. GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -37.10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 77.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.56%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 55.29% of the shares, which is about 147.74 million shares worth $1.57 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.75% or 10.01 million shares worth $106.72 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $36.25 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $31.13 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.