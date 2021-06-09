Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.47, and it changed around $0.89 or 6.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. GNOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.18, offering almost -87.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GNOG as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) trade information

Instantly GNOG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.54 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.55% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) is 9.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNOG is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. to make $36.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

GNOG Dividends

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.78% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, and 19.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.82%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 1.49 million shares worth $20.16 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 2.73% or 1.27 million shares worth $17.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $13.11 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $8.8 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.