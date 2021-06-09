Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC)

In the last trading session, 2.89 million shares of the Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.29, and it changed around $0.22 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $629.98M. ACIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.60, offering almost -80.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.44% since then. We note from Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) trade information

Instantly ACIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.72 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) is 2.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

ACIC Dividends

Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. shares, and 54.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.33%. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. stock is held by 77 institutions, with 683 Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.35% of the shares, which is about 3.18 million shares worth $31.91 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 5.24% or 2.62 million shares worth $26.34 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $16.11 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $4.3 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.