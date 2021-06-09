Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Stocks (NASDAQ: TIRX)

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.39M. TIRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.87, offering almost -1279.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.24% since then. We note from Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Instantly TIRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.50 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.47% year-to-date, but still down -23.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) is -39.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) estimates and forecasts

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.83% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.32%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock is held by 3 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 8773.0 shares worth $0.76 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 3710.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3710.0 shares worth $0.32 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.