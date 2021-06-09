Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $650.98M. VGAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.16, offering almost -75.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.76% since then. We note from VG Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) trade information

Instantly VGAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.72 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) is 2.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC) estimates and forecasts

VGAC Dividends

VG Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of VG Acquisition Corp. shares, and 32.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.72%. VG Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Soroban Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.99% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $20.63 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.25% or 1.14 million shares worth $11.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 52394.0 shares worth $0.53 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held roughly 32427.0 shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.