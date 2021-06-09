Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.98, and it changed around $5.3 or 7.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.07M. ANVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.97, offering almost -32.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.82% since then. We note from Annovis Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Annovis Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANVS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Annovis Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) trade information

Instantly ANVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.00 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 881.17% year-to-date, but still up 28.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS) is 215.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -64.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANVS is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 39.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

ANVS Dividends

Annovis Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX:ANVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.97% of Annovis Bio Inc. shares, and 14.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.40%. Annovis Bio Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.78% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $5.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.12% or 0.15 million shares worth $4.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 88131.0 shares worth $2.46 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 53105.0 shares worth around $1.48 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.