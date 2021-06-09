Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 7.49 million shares of the Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.23, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.57B. STAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.29, offering almost -0.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.69% since then. We note from Extended Stay America Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Extended Stay America Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended STAY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Extended Stay America Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) trade information

Instantly STAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.35 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.99% year-to-date, but still up 2.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) is 2.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.90, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STAY is forecast to be at a low of $19.50 and a high of $20.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) estimates and forecasts

Extended Stay America Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.07 percent over the past six months and at a 32.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 600.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $288.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Extended Stay America Inc. to make $313.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.10%. Extended Stay America Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -65.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.71% per year for the next five years.

STAY Dividends

Extended Stay America Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.77 per year.

Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Extended Stay America Inc. shares, and 94.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.11%. Extended Stay America Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.13% of the shares, which is about 16.69 million shares worth $247.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.86% or 14.36 million shares worth $212.7 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 5.18 million shares worth $83.33 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $66.4 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.