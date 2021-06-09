Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $114.03, and it changed around $1.97 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.76B. EXAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $159.54, offering almost -39.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.95% since then. We note from Exact Sciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended EXAS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 116.14 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.93% year-to-date, but still up 5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is 9.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXAS is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $185.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Exact Sciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.18 percent over the past six months and at a 52.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $422.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation to make $432.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $268.87 million and $337.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares, and 88.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.50%. Exact Sciences Corporation stock is held by 846 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 16.55 million shares worth $2.19 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.29% or 14.2 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5.76 million shares worth $763.53 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 5.17 million shares worth around $681.53 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.