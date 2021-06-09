Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.72 million shares of the Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.14 or 9.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.11M. LYL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -212.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.67% since then. We note from Dragon Victory International Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

Instantly LYL has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.46% year-to-date, but still up 5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is 10.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.40%.

LYL Dividends

Dragon Victory International Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.19% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.99%. Dragon Victory International Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 61500.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.48% or 56344.0 shares worth $91840.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.