DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.69 million shares of the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.97, and it changed around $0.89 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.43B. DV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.28, offering almost -6.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.49% since then. We note from DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.76K.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Instantly DV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.24 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is -3.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DV is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, and 80.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.43%. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $4.56 million.

Neuberger & Berman Focus Fund, with 0.08% or 0.13 million shares worth $4.55 million as of Apr 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.