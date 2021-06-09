CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 3.5 million shares of the CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around $0.67 or 35.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.19M. CTEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.90, offering almost -14.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.06% since then. We note from CynergisTek Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 78.76K.
CynergisTek Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTEK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CynergisTek Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.
CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information
Instantly CTEK has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.28% year-to-date, but still up 8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) is 2.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTEK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.
CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CynergisTek Inc. to make $4.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.10%. CynergisTek Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -218.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
CTEK Dividends
CynergisTek Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.
CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.17% of CynergisTek Inc. shares, and 23.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.93%. CynergisTek Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Horton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.86% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $1.36 million.
Luther King Capital Management, with 3.33% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.