Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.15, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.06M. CRSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.11, offering almost -29.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.0% since then. We note from Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.29K.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) trade information

Instantly CRSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.17 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) is 0.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSA is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) estimates and forecasts

CRSA Dividends

Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares, and 86.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.81%. Crescent Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Berkley W R Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $19.52 million.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 5.48% or 1.37 million shares worth $13.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $1.44 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held roughly 85622.0 shares worth around $0.87 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.