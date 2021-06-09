Could Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 10.72 million shares of the Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.61, and it changed around $0.67 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.68B. ORCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.25, offering almost 0.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.83% since then. We note from Oracle Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.20 million.

Oracle Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ORCL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oracle Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.03 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.79% year-to-date, but still up 6.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 5.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.74, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -11.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCL is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $115.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Oracle Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.11 percent over the past six months and at a 15.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Oracle Corporation to make $9.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.55 per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.73% of Oracle Corporation shares, and 47.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.75%. Oracle Corporation stock is held by 2,623 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 162.24 million shares worth $11.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.47% or 128.82 million shares worth $9.04 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 49.8 million shares worth $3.49 billion, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 37.98 million shares worth around $2.67 billion, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.