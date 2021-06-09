Could Oak Street Health Inc.’s (NYSE: OSH) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.42, and it changed around $1.47 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.10B. OSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.31, offering almost -11.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.13% since then. We note from Oak Street Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OSH as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.55 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.84% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSH is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $79.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Oak Street Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.00 percent over the past six months and at a -187.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -385.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -173.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $317.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Oak Street Health Inc. to make $338.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $214.38 million and $217.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.30%.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.30% of Oak Street Health Inc. shares, and 83.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.56%. Oak Street Health Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with General Atlantic, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 28.51% of the shares, which is about 68.65 million shares worth $3.73 billion.

Newlight Partners LP, with 18.81% or 45.3 million shares worth $2.46 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.15 million shares worth $442.19 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $135.68 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.