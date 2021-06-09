CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 6.26 million shares of the CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.91, and it changed around $1.48 or 15.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. CXW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.38, offering almost -31.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.2% since then. We note from CoreCivic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

CoreCivic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CXW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CoreCivic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

Instantly CXW has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.80 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.97% year-to-date, but still up 9.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is 15.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CXW is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $463.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CoreCivic Inc. to make $461.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $472.64 million and $462 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.00%. CoreCivic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

CXW Dividends

CoreCivic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of CoreCivic Inc. shares, and 76.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.17%. CoreCivic Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.66% of the shares, which is about 20.04 million shares worth $181.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.28% or 12.37 million shares worth $111.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.98 million shares worth $72.2 million, making up 6.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $30.05 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.