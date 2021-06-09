Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.60, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. CNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.84, offering almost -21.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.4% since then. We note from Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CNST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.88 for the current quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

Instantly CNST has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.88 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.77% year-to-date, but still up 66.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is 61.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNST is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.54 percent over the past six months and at a -25.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.60% in the next quarter.

CNST Dividends

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 109.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.90%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $103.01 million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 8.38% or 4.02 million shares worth $93.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $38.63 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $41.33 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.