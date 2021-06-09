CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Stock Forecast: $75.00 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 11.05 million shares of the CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.33, and it changed around -$2.47 or -3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.48B. CMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.98, offering almost -12.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.83% since then. We note from CMS Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

CMS Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CMS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CMS Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) trade information

Instantly CMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.04 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.11% year-to-date, but still down -3.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is -5.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMS is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) estimates and forecasts

CMS Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.94 percent over the past six months and at a 7.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect CMS Energy Corporation to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

CMS Dividends

CMS Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.74. It is important to note, however, that the 2.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.73 per year.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of CMS Energy Corporation shares, and 92.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.29%. CMS Energy Corporation stock is held by 831 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.12% of the shares, which is about 35.08 million shares worth $2.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.71% or 25.22 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.65 million shares worth $529.27 million, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.12 million shares worth around $497.23 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.