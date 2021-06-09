Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.84, and it changed around $1.65 or 16.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.11M. CSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.97, offering almost 7.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.29% since then. We note from Casper Sleep Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.75K.

Casper Sleep Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CSPR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

Instantly CSPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.00 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 92.52% year-to-date, but still up 28.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) is 41.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.11, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSPR is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

Casper Sleep Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 77.51 percent over the past six months and at a 48.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Casper Sleep Inc. to make $156.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.40%.

CSPR Dividends

Casper Sleep Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.18% of Casper Sleep Inc. shares, and 54.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.89%. Casper Sleep Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.02% of the shares, which is about 6.23 million shares worth $45.08 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with 5.83% or 2.42 million shares worth $17.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $4.98 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $4.86 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.