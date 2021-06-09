Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $496.07M. BDTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.97, offering almost -250.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.95% since then. We note from Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.52K.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BDTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.84 for the current quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Instantly BDTX has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.57 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.06% year-to-date, but still up 4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) is -48.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDTX is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -342.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.93 percent over the past six months and at a -61.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -104.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -68.00% in the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.25% of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 99.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.18%. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 170 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 3.45 million shares worth $83.69 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.16% or 2.59 million shares worth $62.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $36.64 million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $21.7 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.