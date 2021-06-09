Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $40.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.94, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.25B. AVTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.99, offering almost -6.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.75% since then. We note from Avantor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Avantor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AVTR as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avantor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Instantly AVTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.18 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.64% year-to-date, but still up 2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is 2.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVTR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

Avantor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.83 percent over the past six months and at a 40.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Avantor Inc. to make $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.40%.

Avantor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 110.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.28% per year for the next five years.

AVTR Dividends

Avantor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Avantor Inc. shares, and 95.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.36%. Avantor Inc. stock is held by 584 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.87% of the shares, which is about 69.09 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.27% or 48.14 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 14.75 million shares worth $426.72 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.91 million shares worth around $402.37 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.