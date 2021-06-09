Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Shares Could Drop Up To -306.98%

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) were traded, and its beta was -1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $382.03M. ATHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -91.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.6% since then. We note from Athersys Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Athersys Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATHX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Athersys Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.71% year-to-date, but still up 1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is 11.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -306.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -132.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Athersys Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.49 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 302.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Athersys Inc. to make $40k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.00%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.63% of Athersys Inc. shares, and 25.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.36%. Athersys Inc. stock is held by 184 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.21% of the shares, which is about 13.71 million shares worth $24.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.60% or 10.16 million shares worth $17.78 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.07 million shares worth $16.32 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.67 million shares worth around $9.92 million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.