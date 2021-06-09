Are Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.70, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.58M. HCDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.36, offering almost -125.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.19% since then. We note from Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.57K.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.75 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.14% year-to-date, but still up 10.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 9.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.08% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares, and 11.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.02%. Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Intellectus Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $1.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.20% or 0.33 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.75 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd held roughly 80000.0 shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.