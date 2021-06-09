AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.19, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $431.13M. AQB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.32, offering almost -115.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.49% since then. We note from AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AQB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Instantly AQB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.25 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.34% year-to-date, but still up 4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is 16.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQB is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.20 percent over the past six months and at a 64.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,712.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $530k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.26% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, and 53.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.63%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Third Security, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.65% of the shares, which is about 18.22 million shares worth $122.07 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 10.20% or 7.25 million shares worth $48.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.25 million shares worth $48.56 million, making up 10.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $9.73 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.