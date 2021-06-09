Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 7.07 million shares of the Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.50, and it changed around $0.25 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.02B. AM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.32, offering almost 1.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.57% since then. We note from Antero Midstream Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Antero Midstream Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.57 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 13.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.05, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AM is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Antero Midstream Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.89 percent over the past six months and at a 415.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $218.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Antero Midstream Corporation to make $218.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.89% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares, and 53.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.17%. Antero Midstream Corporation stock is held by 388 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.52% of the shares, which is about 31.13 million shares worth $281.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.34% or 30.28 million shares worth $273.39 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 17.28 million shares worth $152.39 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.76 million shares worth around $79.13 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.