AGL Stock Forecast 2021: agilon health inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 27.4%

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.50, and it changed around $1.77 or 5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.85B. AGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.16, offering almost -7.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.4% since then. We note from agilon health inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.81 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.74% year-to-date, but still down -4.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 8.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.22% of agilon health inc. shares, and 66.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.93%. agilon health inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd being the largest institutional investor. By Apr 29, 2021, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 1.04 million shares worth $32.94 million.