ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.90, and it changed around -$1.79 or -6.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. ACVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.77, offering almost -58.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.12, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.92% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.64K.

ACV Auctions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ACVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.86 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.52% year-to-date, but still down -8.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -27.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACVA is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. to make $84.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.60% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 24.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.23%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 15000.0 shares worth $0.52 million.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a., with 0.06% or 10000.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $7.06 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $6.3 million, which represents about 1.10% of the total shares outstanding.