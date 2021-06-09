Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.15, and it changed around $0.99 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. ANF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.49, offering almost -8.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.4% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.09 on Tuesday, 06/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 102.11% year-to-date, but still down -1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 0.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANF is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 93.46 percent over the past six months and at a 443.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 213.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $871.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $887.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.90%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to increase by -404.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.64 per year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 97.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.24%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.36% of the shares, which is about 9.54 million shares worth $194.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.28% or 6.39 million shares worth $130.02 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.16 million shares worth $142.63 million, making up 6.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $35.64 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.