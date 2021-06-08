XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Stock Forecast 2021: $12 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 7,598,927 shares of the XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.28, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15 Billion. XL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -322.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.66% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 Million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information

Instantly XL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.66- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.2 over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. XL Fleet Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -283.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.71% of XL Fleet Corp. shares, and 17.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.94%. XL Fleet Corp. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 7.83 Million shares worth $70.32 Million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.13% or 2.96 Million shares worth $26.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2642300 shares worth $23.73 Million, making up 1.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.24 Million shares worth around $20.1 Million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.