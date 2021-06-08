W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Forecast 2021: $5.5 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,798,630 shares of the W&T Offshore, Inc.(NYSE:WTI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $638.24 Million. WTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5, offering almost -11.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.87% since then. We note from W&T Offshore, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 Million.

W&T Offshore, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. W&T Offshore, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI): Trading Information Today

Instantly WTI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.65- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.1007 over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTI is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) projections and forecasts

W&T Offshore, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +114.9 percent over the past six months and at a 318.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +450% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 178.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.38 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. to make $127.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $82.33 Million and $72.52 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 76%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. W&T Offshore, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -49% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.74% of W&T Offshore, Inc. shares, and 34.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.5%. W&T Offshore, Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.5% of the shares, which is about 7.82 Million shares worth $28.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.86% or 5.5 Million shares worth $19.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2680113 shares worth $9.62 Million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.35 Million shares worth around $8.45 Million, which represents about 1.65% of the total shares outstanding.