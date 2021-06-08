Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,137,743 shares of the Wrap Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:WRAP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.09, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $307Million. WRAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.4, offering almost -78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.63% since then. We note from Wrap Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 676.09 Million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WRAP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Wrap Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP): Trading Information

Instantly WRAP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.11- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.0971 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRAP is forecast to be at a low of $8.75 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) projections and forecasts

Wrap Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +51.21 percent over the past six months and at a -21.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -44.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 157.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Wrap Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.04% of Wrap Technologies, Inc. shares, and 18.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.69%. Wrap Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.62% of the shares, which is about 989.42 Thousand shares worth $4.78 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.43% or 937.39 Thousand shares worth $4.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 529456 shares worth $2.56 Million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 324.46 Thousand shares worth around $1.8 Million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.