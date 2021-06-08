Why Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 17,316,842 shares of the Urban One, Inc.(NASDAQ:UONE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.71, and it changed around $4.65 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.08 Million. UONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.16, offering almost -205.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.59% since then. We note from Urban One, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 Million.

Urban One, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UONE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE): Trading Information

Instantly UONE has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.37 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.4095 over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is 2.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 138.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 40.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -66.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UONE is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -66.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Urban One, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Urban One, Inc. shares, and 21.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.74%. Urban One, Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.73% of the shares, which is about 109.74 Thousand shares worth $591.47 Thousand.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.57% or 99.24 Thousand shares worth $534.91 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 96713 shares worth $521.28 Thousand, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 21.98 Thousand shares worth around $118.49 Thousand, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.