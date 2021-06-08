Why Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 3,840,486 shares of the Upstart Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:UPST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $170, and it changed around $5.96 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.9 Billion. UPST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $191.89, offering almost -12.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.7% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended UPST as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UPST is forecast to be at a low of $101 and a high of $190. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Upstart Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 169.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.55% of Upstart Holdings, Inc. shares, and 58.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.19%. Upstart Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Third Point, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.11% of the shares, which is about 13.38 Million shares worth $545.28 Million.
VK Services, LLC, with 7.1% or 5.25 Million shares worth $213.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 571483 shares worth $35.54 Million, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 552.47 Thousand shares worth around $71.19 Million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.
