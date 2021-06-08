Why FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 2,734,331 shares of the FinVolution Group(NYSE:FINV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.01, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35 Billion. FINV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.61, offering almost -32.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.9% since then. We note from FinVolution Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 Million.

FinVolution Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FINV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. FinVolution Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV): Trading Information Today

Although FINV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.77- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.99% year-to-date, but still down -0.0387 over the last five days. On the other hand, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

FinVolution Group (FINV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FinVolution Group to make $349.55 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.9%. FinVolution Group earnings are expected to decrease by -13.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.37% per year for the next five years.

FINV Dividend Yield

FinVolution Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 2.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.58% of FinVolution Group shares, and 32.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.14%. FinVolution Group stock is held by 101 institutions, with Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 24.62 Million shares worth $65.72 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 6.2% or 11.69 Million shares worth $31.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 4401985 shares worth $24.74 Million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 428.88 Thousand shares worth around $3.01 Million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.