Why Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 15,069,511 shares of the Express, Inc.(NYSE:EXPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.72, and it changed around $0.78 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379Million. EXPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.97, offering almost -144.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.03% since then. We note from Express, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.31 Million.

Express, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EXPR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Express, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR): Trading Information

Instantly EXPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.66- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.3333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPR is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -12.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) projections and forecasts

Express, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +388.89 percent over the past six months and at a 80.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 39.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +74.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.7%. Express, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -178.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.96% of Express, Inc. shares, and 54.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.99%. Express, Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 6.06 Million shares worth $5.51 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 7.32% or 4.76 Million shares worth $4.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2999970 shares worth $8.07 Million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.56 Million shares worth around $6.28 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.