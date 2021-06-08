Why Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 7,731,638 shares of the Centennial Resource Development, Inc.(NASDAQ:CDEV) have been traded, and its beta is 6.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.49, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78 Billion. CDEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.26, offering almost 3.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 92.3% since then. We note from Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.83 Million.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CDEV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV): Trading Information Today

Instantly CDEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.51- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1113 over the last five days. On the other hand, Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -20.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CDEV is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) projections and forecasts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +395.31 percent over the past six months and at a 110.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 142.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.89 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. to make $202.53 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.91 Million and $149.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 120.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.3%. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 106.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.7% of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. shares, and 58.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.38%. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 29.9% of the shares, which is about 83.46 Million shares worth $350.53 Million.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C., with 3.68% or 10.27 Million shares worth $15.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6185186 shares worth $25.98 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.07 Million shares worth around $7.6 Million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.