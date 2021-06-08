Why Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 3,163,690 shares of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW) have been traded, and its beta is 5.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.54 Million. DPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.94, offering almost -287.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.19% since then. We note from Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.45 Million.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DPW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW): Trading Information Today

Although DPW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.0035 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.5%. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. shares, and 7.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.9%. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 473.11 Thousand shares worth $1.56 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.79% or 394.65 Thousand shares worth $1.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 266109 shares worth $875.5 Thousand, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 206.13 Thousand shares worth around $678.16 Thousand, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.