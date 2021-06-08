Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3,621,439 shares of the Vuzix Corporation(NASDAQ:VUZI) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.4, and it changed around $0.67 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22 Billion. VUZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.43, offering almost -67.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.33% since then. We note from Vuzix Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.04 Million.

Vuzix Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI): Trading Information

Instantly VUZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.30 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.1111 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VUZI is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) projections and forecasts

Vuzix Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +350.12 percent over the past six months and at a 32.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vuzix Corporation to make $5.91 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.41 Million and $2.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.5%. Vuzix Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of Vuzix Corporation shares, and 25.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.67%. Vuzix Corporation stock is held by 108 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.67% of the shares, which is about 4.84 Million shares worth $43.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.25% or 2.05 Million shares worth $18.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4646808 shares worth $118.21 Million, making up 7.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $53.28 Million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.