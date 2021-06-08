Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,701,742 shares of the Village Farms International, Inc.(NASDAQ:VFF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.91, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $879.92 Million. VFF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.32, offering almost -86.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.86% since then. We note from Village Farms International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 Million.

Village Farms International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VFF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF): Trading Information

Instantly VFF has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.03 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.119 over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $11.5 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +138.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Village Farms International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.04% of Village Farms International, Inc. shares, and 30.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.07%. Village Farms International, Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 4.57 Million shares worth $60.41 Million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 5.32% or 4.32 Million shares worth $57.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4566038 shares worth $60.41 Million, making up 5.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held roughly 4.35 Million shares worth around $48.56 Million, which represents about 5.35% of the total shares outstanding.