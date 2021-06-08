Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 10,558,522 shares of the Vertex Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTNR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.89, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $459.99 Million. VTNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost -22.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.5% since then. We note from Vertex Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 86.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.29 Million.

Vertex Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTNR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vertex Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 106.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTNR is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +181.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) projections and forecasts

Vertex Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1072.82 percent over the past six months and at a 102.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +104% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.48 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. to make $53.83 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.37 Million and $37.38 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 150.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.6%. Vertex Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -142.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.41% of Vertex Energy, Inc. shares, and 16.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.94%. Vertex Energy, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.86% of the shares, which is about 2.52 Million shares worth $3.55 Million.

Tensile Capital Management, LP, with 2.9% or 1.5 Million shares worth $2.12 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1251313 shares worth $1.76 Million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.21 Million shares worth around $858.13 Thousand, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.