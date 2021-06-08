Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2,005,801 shares of the Ur-Energy Inc.(NYSE:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $307.7 Million. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.6924, offering almost -3.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.39% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 Million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG): Trading Information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.692 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.1233 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 17.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.79 and a high of $2.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -71% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 16.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.37%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 5.89 Million shares worth $4.72 Million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 2.79% or 5.28 Million shares worth $4.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4663358 shares worth $3.74 Million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 3.91 Million shares worth around $4.31 Million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.