Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 7,517,369 shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.3, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.05 Million. TNXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -89.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.77% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.91 Million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TNXP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP): Trading Information Today

Although TNXP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.42 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.0847 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 207.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNXP is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 97.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, and 12.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.99%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.46% of the shares, which is about 14.68 Million shares worth $18.79 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.57% or 8.45 Million shares worth $10.82 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9325500 shares worth $11.94 Million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4.52 Million shares worth around $5.79 Million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.