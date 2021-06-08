Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 923,093 shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:TMBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.76 Million. TMBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -174.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.665, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 901.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 Million.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 802.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMBR is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +802.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 802.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.5%. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.33% of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 3.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.01%. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 158.3 Thousand shares worth $117.62 Thousand.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.05% or 17.58 Thousand shares worth $13.06 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 107800 shares worth $80.1 Thousand, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 44.1 Thousand shares worth around $32.77 Thousand, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.