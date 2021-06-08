Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Forecast 2021: $28 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 33,964,527 shares of the Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.72, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.8 Billion. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67, offering almost -239.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.64% since then. We note from Tilray, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.55 Million.

Tilray, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TLRY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Tilray, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY): Trading Information

Instantly TLRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.14 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.183 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.91, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLRY is forecast to be at a low of $1.27 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tilray, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.3% per year for the next five years.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.77% of Tilray, Inc. shares, and 7.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.08%. Tilray, Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.89% of the shares, which is about 6.97 Million shares worth $57.6 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.23% or 2.2 Million shares worth $18.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6973209 shares worth $57.6 Million, making up 3.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 725.72 Thousand shares worth around $16.5 Million, which represents about 0.4% of the total shares outstanding.