The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1,540,361 shares of the The Wendy’s Company(NASDAQ:WEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.83, and it changed around $4.89 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09 Billion. WEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.91, offering almost 10.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.23% since then. We note from The Wendy’s Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 Million.

The Wendy’s Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WEN as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Wendy’s Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN): Trading Information Today

Instantly WEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.47 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.1802 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.15, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WEN is forecast to be at a low of $23 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.9%. The Wendy’s Company earnings are expected to decrease by -11.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.54% per year for the next five years.

WEN Dividend Yield

The Wendy’s Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.86% per year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.16% of The Wendy’s Company shares, and 73.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.74%. The Wendy’s Company stock is held by 456 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12% of the shares, which is about 26.63 Million shares worth $583.74 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.33% or 18.49 Million shares worth $405.27 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5044391 shares worth $110.57 Million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.83 Million shares worth around $97.81 Million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.