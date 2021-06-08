The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,360,955 shares of the The RealReal, Inc.(NASDAQ:REAL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.81, and it changed around $0.63 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62 Billion. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.22, offering almost -69.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.2% since then. We note from The RealReal, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 Million.

The RealReal, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended REAL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The RealReal, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL): Trading Information

Instantly REAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.73 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0195 over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 60.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAL is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) projections and forecasts

The RealReal, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +23.17 percent over the past six months and at a 3.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -16.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -4.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. The RealReal, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.6% per year for the next five years.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of The RealReal, Inc. shares, and 105.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.38%. The RealReal, Inc. stock is held by 262 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.22% of the shares, which is about 11.1 Million shares worth $251.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.27% or 5.69 Million shares worth $128.8 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3270071 shares worth $74Million, making up 3.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 2.7 Million shares worth around $61.1 Million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.