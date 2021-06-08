Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2,777,744 shares of the Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.13, and it changed around -$0.82 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.15 Billion. SUMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -130.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.51% since then. We note from Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

Sumo Logic, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Trading Information Today

Although SUMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.99 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.068 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares, and 66.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.91%. Sumo Logic, Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Greylock XIII GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.36% of the shares, which is about 14.75 Million shares worth $278.21 Million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 6.28% or 6.45 Million shares worth $121.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1662115 shares worth $31.35 Million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $41.12 Million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.