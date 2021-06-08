Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2,936,310 shares of the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:WISA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.77 Million. WISA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.63, offering almost -12.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.67% since then. We note from Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.75 Million.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WISA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA): Trading Information

Instantly WISA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.63- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.1929 over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 658.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 85.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISA is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +179.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) projections and forecasts

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +94.19 percent over the past six months and at a 55.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +68.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 169.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. to make $2.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $348Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 247.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.5%. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.52% of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares, and 8.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.23%. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.13% of the shares, which is about 125.7 Thousand shares worth $388.41 Thousand.

Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with 1.1% or 122.2 Thousand shares worth $377.59 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 110465 shares worth $341.34 Thousand, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 68.57 Thousand shares worth around $211.88 Thousand, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.