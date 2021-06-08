SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Forecast 2021: $12 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,196,762 shares of the SRAX, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.11, and it changed around $0.6 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.67 Million. SRAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.2, offering almost -17.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.87% since then. We note from SRAX, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 806Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.99 Million.

SRAX, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRAX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SRAX, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX): Trading Information

Instantly SRAX has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.17- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.96% year-to-date, but still up 0.2343 over the last five days. On the other hand, SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRAX is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) projections and forecasts

SRAX, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +133.21 percent over the past six months and at a 73.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 212.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SRAX, Inc. to make $6.85 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.17 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 492.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.8%. SRAX, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.24% of SRAX, Inc. shares, and 13.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.53%. SRAX, Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 725Thousand shares worth $3.44 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.96% or 453.57 Thousand shares worth $2.15 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 318541 shares worth $1.51 Million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 207.84 Thousand shares worth around $985.17 Thousand, which represents about 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.