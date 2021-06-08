Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 63.5% Increase

In the last trading session, 22,049,974 shares of the Skillz Inc.(NYSE:SKLZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.08, and it changed around $1.77 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.75 Billion. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.3, offering almost -109.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.21% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.2 Million.

Skillz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Skillz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information

Instantly SKLZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.00 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.2996 over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKLZ is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Skillz Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -474.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.83% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 50.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.29%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.34% of the shares, which is about 33.79 Million shares worth $643.36 Million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with 7.02% or 22.96 Million shares worth $437.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 11762263 shares worth $223.95 Million, making up 3.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port held roughly 7.98 Million shares worth around $152Million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.